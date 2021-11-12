Top 10 Best Nail Fungus Treatment Worth The Money

With so many people suffering from nail fungus, it is not a surprise that so many people are looking for information that will lead them to buy the best nail fungus treatment. Onychomycosis, as nail fungus is otherwise known, is characterized by the distorted shape of the fingernails or toenails, discolorations, brittleness, and a slightly foul smell. It can be contracted via direct contact with materials contaminated with the causative dermatophyte. Risk factors include age, genetics/ family history, hygiene, immunosuppression, and even climate.

This deviation from normal nail health is quite common as about 3% to 12% of the world’s population are affected. This has called for the development and manufacturing of several products, which fight the infection. Some are topical applications, others are supplements.

Top Ten Best Nail Fungus Treatment

Below is a list of Top ten nail fungus treatments that are just the right and effective solution;

Emoninail Funginix H-nail Fungus Emuaid Kerasal Fungus Eliminator Fungus Clear Naturasil Fungus Treatment Fungus clean pro Better nail

Emoninail Review

Emoninail is made with a blend of active ingredients which includes a blend of plant extracts and essential oil. It is owned and distributed by GG Healthcare Inc.

Some Of Ingredients That Makes Emoninail One Of The Best Nail Fungus Treatments

Tea tree oil: natural fungicide which eases discomfort by reducing itching and inflammation.

Undecylenic acid: active ingredient of 10.00%

SD- Alcohol 40D: natural product extracted from grain which enhances deep penetration.

Sunflower seed oil: rich in vitamin E, serves as an antioxidant, and facilitates healing.

Cetyl alcohol: serves as a moisturizer and lubricant

Polysorbate 20: emulsifying agent

Ethylhexylglycerin: reduces inflammation and itchiness

Phenoxyethanol: relieves irritation

Glycerin: balances moisture content and facilitates absorption

Water: product base

Direction for use

Soak nails in warm and clean water Gently scrub the affected area(s) and dry off. Reduce the length of infected nails as low as possible by cutting and filing. This is important as it exposes the fungus which hides underneath nails. Apply the product on the affected nail and surrounding skin and allow for about five to ten minutes to dry.

Product efficiency

This topical nail treatment has been known over the years to be one of the best nail fungus treatments out there. The formula actively penetrates the nail plate with its antifungal agents. It takes about two to three weeks to eliminate the nail damaging fungus depending on the severity and the body’s ability to regrow nails. Its effectiveness extends to other fungal infections like ringworm and athlete’s foot.

Where To Purchase Emoninail

The best place to buy Emoninail is via their official website. You can click here to Visit Emoninail’s official website.

Funginix Review

The second product on our review of the best nail fungus treatments is Sisquoc Healthcare’s funginix. Located in California, USA, Sisquoc Healthcare is known for their awesome nail care products and we firmly believe Funginix deserves the second position in our review of the top 10 best nail fungus treatment products.

One thing that makes funginix one of the best nail fungus treatment products on the market today is the fact that the product is made from combining herbal and natural medicine and active ingredients include undecylenic acid and essential oils. These ingredients are great antifungal qualities.

Ingredients Used In Making Funginix;

Undecylenic acid: its concentration is about 10% which is more than other ingredients. It is an antifungal that not only kills nail fungus but also works to prevent it from growing back.

Water: is the base of the product.

Sweet almond oil (Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis): reduces itching, inflammation, and enhances healing.

Polysorbate 20: fragrance ingredient which also relieves pain and restores comfort.

Triethanolamine: aids absorption of other ingredients.

Acrylates copolymer: this is an adhesive. It ensures the product sticks to the nail after application.

Glycerin: this aids absorption and balances moisture content.

Bearberry extract (Uva ursi): reduces melanin pigment production.

Propylene glycol: This is a solvent that retains moisture.

Beta-glucan: an antifungal that aids immunity.

Propolis extract: fights the infection and promotes healing

Aloe barbadensis juice: has soothing and anti-inflammatory effects.

Vitamin E (Tocopheryl acetate): has antioxidizing, stabilizing, and healing effect

Camphor: cools and relieves discomfort

Tea Tree leaf oil (Melaleuca alternifolia): has a deep cleansing effect.

Lavender oil (Lavandula Angustifolia): inhibits microbial growth, relieves itching and inflammation.

Menthol: aside from the cooling effect, it serves as a pain reliever.

Jasmine oil(Jasminium officinale): reduces sensitivity.

Olive oil(Eugenia caryophyllus): antimicrobial agent

Cocoa seed butter (theobroma cacao): this ingredient is lubricating and moisturizing.

Rosehip flower oil(Rosa canine): reduces inflammation and restores the skin

Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose: improves product texture

Phenoxyethanol; relieves irritation

Product efficiency Of Funginix

With a good number of ingredients with fungicidal properties and essential oils with healing effects, funginix has maintained a position as one of the best nail fungus treatment products which attacks healthy nails. The effect begins in less than two weeks. It is also active against the athlete’s foot and ringworm.

How To Use Funginix

Application for nail fungus: wash or clean the area(s) affected with warm water and soap. Dry off and use an applicator brush to apply the formulation. Allow to dry for about three to five minutes. Repeat the process twice daily.

Application for athlete’s foot and ringworm: apply formulation by rubbing gently on the spaces between toes. Apply on affected areas for ringworm. Continue application repeatedly daily for weeks.

Where To Buy Funginix

Funginix can be purchased on the product’s website.

H-nail Fungus Review

This product is 100% natural with no chemicals or additives. This formula is manufactured according to HPUS (Homeopathic Pharmacopeia of the United States) specifications by Healing Natural Oils.

Ingredients

Calendula officinalis: This is a flowering plant that belongs to the same family as a daisy. Calendula oil is derived from marigold flowers. Its antifungal and anti-inflammatory effects make it suitable for fighting infection, healing, and soothing the skin. It also has antibacterial properties. It is an active ingredient of this product.

Silicea: This is a homeopathic remedy that acts against white spot discolorations, pus formation, and pain.

Thuja occidentalis: ornamental plant also known as arborvitae or northern/eastern white cedar. It is an active antifungal agent.

Corylus avellana nut oil: natural extract with fungicidal properties.

Essential oil blend: this includes lavender flower bud, Cymbopogon flexuosus whole plant, tea tree leaf branch, thymus vulgaris stems and leaves, Cymbopogon martinii aerial parts, and pelargonium graveolens on the whole plant.

How To Use H-Nail Fungus Product

Like all other topical applications, wash clean with soap and warm water and dry off before application.

Apply three times daily.

Does H-Nail Fungus Work?

H-nail fungus has been proven to be effective for toenail and fingernail fungus. There are many testimonials from pass users to back up this claim.

The good thing is that the product does not cause any kind of irritation or inflammation.

Where To Purchase H-Nail Fungus

Although the product is available on Amazon, the official website remains the best place to buy H-Nail Fungus.

Emuaid Review

Produced by SPEER laboratories and is free of paraben, petrochemicals, lanolin, alcohol, steroid, preservatives, and fragrance. Emuadi’s constituents are all-natural which is why it is considered as one of the best nail fungus treatment products out there on the market today.

Ingredients Used In Emuaid

Colloidal silver: an active ingredient with antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral effects which can be administered both internally and externally.

Emu oil: this is a lipid-derived from animals. It is a carrying agent for antimicrobial formulations.

Bacillus ferment: this is obtained through the fermentation of Bacillus subtilis. It has an exfoliating effect.

L-lysine HCL: this helps build collagen in the skin. It also promotes antifungal and anti-inflammatory effects of other agents.

Phytosphingosine: natural fat that occurs in skin cells. It is usually incorporated in creams and serums. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects and is efficient for inflammatory skin diseases.

Ceramide 3: this locks in skin moisture, reduces irritation, and prevents dryness.

Tea tree oil: an essential oil that has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It soothes the skin and promotes healing.

Product efficiency

Noticeable improvement could be achieved within days as it eliminates fungus on contact. Emuaid also kills about 99.9% of bacteria with natural ingredients.

Where To Purchase Emuaid

Emuaid has an official store on Amazon and remains the best place to buy Emuaid.

Kerasal Review

Kerasal does not particularly cure fungal infections. It improves the look of nails damaged by fungus. So technically, Kerasal is a nail renewal treatment. Product by Advantice Health, LLC.

Ingredients Used In Kerasal

Propylene glycol: keeps skin moisture content intact.

Lactic acid: this is a specific skin treatment that acts against discolorations and age spots. It eliminates dead skin cells accumulated on the top layer of the skin(epidermis).

Water: this serves as a product base.

Disodium EDTA: chelating agent incorporated into formulations. It prevents unwanted changes in skincare products.

Sodium hydroxide: alkaline agent which maintains safe pH level in products

Glycerin: retains moisture and prevents cracking.

Urea: agent which exfoliates, hydrates, and stimulates the renewal of skin cells.

Does Kerasal Really Work?

Kerasal certainly works. Kerasal renews nails attacked and damaged by fungus. It acts by reducing nail discolorations and hydrating the nails to reduce brittleness. Some prescribed nail treatment products eliminate fungus but do not take care of the appearance of the nails, this is the importance of kerasal- to do just that hence we have listed it as one of the best nail fungus treatment products on the market.

A small percentage of users see noticeable improvement as early as two days after using Kerasal. A greater percentage see improvement about eight weeks later.

Where To Purchase Kerasal

Kerasal has an official store on Amazon and if you want to buy Kerasal, that’s the best place to buy it.

Fungus Eliminator Review

Fungus Eliminator is a natural remedy that is effective against all types of fungal infections. Fungus eliminator was developed by Pure Health Research.

Ingredients Used In Fungus Eliminator

Turmeric: a key ingredient that serves as an immune system booster. It combines with other ingredients to give an anti-inflammatory effect.

Oregano: acts against fungus and bacteria

Garlic bulb: this ingredient promotes healing and can be applied directly.

Apple cider vinegar: antifungal agent which also provides a balance in digestion promoting a healthy digestive system.

Wormwood: antibacterial agent

Olive leaf extract: eliminates parasitic agents that are capable of causing fungus.

Basil leaf: restores the body’s pH level.

Brown rice flour: promotes anti-cracking effect in synthetic agents

Caprylic acid: thwarts yeast and bacteria growth.

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC): this is a thickener that serves adhesive purposes.

Product efficiency

Known to be active against a wide variety of fungal infections, no side effect of this product has been noted. It is also therapeutic and contains ingredients that naturally support immunity and reduce obesity health risks and possible future fungal infections.

Obvious results are noticed in about ten to twelve days following use as directed by physician.

Purchase

Fungus eliminator can be purchased on Amazon.

Fungus Clear Review

This product is a dietary supplement manufactured by Vitality Health and made from natural ingredients that have advanced nail restoring properties. It attacks, kills, and destroys fungal spores.

Ingredients

Bacillus subtilis: naturally enhances immunity against infections.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus: helps in preventing the spread of fungal infections

Lactobacillus casei: generates lactic acid which acts against discolorations. It also prevents microorganisms from habiting the intestines.

Lactobacillus acidophilus: maintains balance within healthy flora to prevent fungal infections.

Bifidobacterium breve: improves skin health, boosts the immune system, and slows the risk factors of infection.

Bifidobacterium longum: it is antiallergic and antimicrobial.

Product efficiency

As earlier mentioned, this product is capable of destroying fungal spores. It locates the fungus deeply rooted in layers of the skin and tends to permanently eradicate the infection. It also aids the body’s immunity.

Purchase

Fungus clear can be purchased via Fungus Clear’s official online store

Naturasil Fungus Treatment

This is a topical homeopathic medicine which aids in the elimination of nail fungus(onychomycosis) and candida made with natural extracts.

Ingredients

Sulphur 6X HPUS: prepared from mineral sulfur and used for the treatment of several skin conditions.

Eucalyptus leaf oil: it is antiseptic and antimicrobial with a moisturizing effect. It rids the skin of impurities.

Jojoba seed oil: has deep cleansing and antifungal effect. It also nourishes the nails, improving nail bed strength and boosting growth.

Tea tree leaf oil: a popular essential oil with antifungal properties.

Patchouli leaf oil: moisturizes the nails and cuticles.

Product efficiency

Works from outside to fight against fungus and promote healing. It is lipophilic and therefore absorbs easily and deeply into the skin. It is very effective for toenail fungus, eliminating the fungus and reducing the chances of recrudescence. Within two weeks, improvements can be noticed although this depends on severity as some cases might take a little longer.

Purchase

Naturasil fungus treatment can be purchased on Naturasil’s official online store.

Better Nail Review

Combination of high-quality natural oil extracts that fight against toenail and fingernail fungus manufactured by Dermaced.

Ingredients

Undecylenic acid: an active ingredient contained in 25% of the product. With such a high dose as compared to the 10% used in many other products, complete elimination of the fungus is assured.

Combination of six natural oils: tea tree oil, sweet almond oil, lavender oil, citronella, clove bud, and jojoba oil. These essential oils have powerful antimicrobial and fungicidal properties that keep the nails fungus free, promote healing, and aid the regrowth of nails.

Product efficiency

The high dose of undecylenic acid is the highest possible( 25%) which uproots the fungus from the nail bed. The effect could take place within a week or two following first and continued use.

Purchase

The better nails can be purchased on Amazon.

Fungus Clear Pro Review

This product is probiotic which means it consists of live therapeutic bacteria.

Ingredients

Lactobacillus acidophilus: maintains healthy flora and prevents the growth of fungus

Probiotic blend: restores normal flora.

Beta-glucan combined with Japanese mushroom(fungus killer): binds all sites of fungus in the blood.

Combination of Curnicum and garlic and cat’s claw(fungus identifiers): with combined effect, they oxygenate and purify the blood.

Quercetin and Lycopene: regenerates damaged skin tissues.

Olive oil leaf extract and Pomegranate: support regrowth of nails after the attack.

Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and red raspberry juice: eliminate inhaled fungal spores.

Graviola, selenium, and pine bark: this pushes remnants of fungi out of the body and enhances the body’s ability to stay free of fungus.

Product efficiency

Its effect begins from inside the body to the outside, expelling the fungus. Its effectiveness begins as soon as the fungus is located, which is a few minutes after administration. It locates fungus in the bloodstream, attacks the fungus, and purifies the blood by the process of oxygenation.

Purchase

Fungus Clear pro can be purchased on Fungus clear pro’s official online store.

Conclusion

It is important to consider causative factors. Could it be your old shoes or socks or that one time you took a run barefoot outside? Finding the origin of the problem and improving your hygiene will help prevent reinfection, while a key factor is age and a higher percentage of people affected are older persons, the younger population is not particularly left out.

Keeping your feet dry and cool, avoiding moving about barefooted while outdoors, wearing absorbent socks, and getting rid of old shoes and socks all count as little efforts you can make to maintain healthy nails and keeping the nail-eating fungus away.