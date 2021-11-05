Unlock Your Hip Flexors Review – Rick Kaselj Unlocking Revamped 2021 PDF Program & Price

The Unlock Your Hip Flexors program is a digital program designed to train you to release your hip flexors and improve strength, health, and energy. According to the official site, the program incorporates a mix of exercises, body movements, and stretching activities to release tension and stress on hip flexors. This helps solve problems like lower back pain, poor blood circulation, and even fat gain.

According to the program author, the hip forms a central part of the body that coordinates bodily movement. Thus, it is easy to have problems if you don’t exercise or adequately care for the hips. If you remain inactive for too long, your hip flexors may get locked, in turn, making it challenging to execute everyday activities. In fact, locked hip flexors may go as far as to cause problems like increased belly fat, overall weight, mental health, and sexual performance.

Other common problems associated with locked hip flexors include poor mobility, bad posture, trouble sleeping, fatigue, anxiety, poor digestion, compromised immunity, and poor athletic performance. According to the official site, the Unlock Your Hip Flexors program is designed to tackle this problem. The program is designed to help you tackle the root cause of hip flexor locking.

After all, the author claims that using medications and conventional treatments alone can further aggravate the problem over time, providing only a temporary solution and relief to the symptoms. Unlike random programs, the Unlock Your Hip Flexors program isn’t just a regular ineffective program you will find on the internet. Instead, it has been researched, carefully designed, and backed with scientific evidence.

The program works by targeting the root cause of locked hip flexor, in turn, helping you maintain overall health. While the program works for anyone over the age of 18, it is specially formulated for older adults aged at least 40 years and above. Ultimately, the program doesn’t only support healthy hip flexors. It improves overall health and lifestyle.

In this Unlock Your Hip Flexors Review, we look at what the program provides and its scientific advantages. This program review has been divided into multiple sections for a more detailed outlook on what it is all about.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors Website

You can access the Unlock your Hips site via this official link. The site shares in-depth information about what the program covers, including its exercises and how they help. Furthermore, you will have access to customer incentive information such as available discounts, bonuses, and refund policy on the site.

The Unlock Your hips program is exclusively listed on its official site. So, you will not find it on online marketplaces or physical stores. The exclusive listing ensures you get the authentic product when ordering while enjoying numerous customer incentives on the site.

Unlock your Hip Flexors Content

The Unlock Your Hip Flexors program comes in digital form (eBook) as a practical and easy-to-follow program. As part of the program, the eBook manual illustrates a sequential flow composed of 10 carefully selected exercises to help unlock your hip flexors.

Some of the key exercises include PNF stretching, static stretching, dynamic stretching, 3-dimensional core stability exercises, mobility exercises, fascia stretching, and muscle activation. Additionally, the program comes with two digital video files to make it easy to execute the shared exercises. The DVD video file features a coaching instructional video where the program creator takes you through each exercise in detail to ensure you do it right.

The coach shares detailed information on why you do the specific exercise, the best form to take, and how you should expect to feel. The second video is a follow-along format designed to perform the sequential flow alongside the video without breaking for explanation.

This is what you will discover in the Unlock Your Flexors program;

How to target hard-to-reach muscles with detailed, step-by-step videos to walk you through every move

Discloses the most important element in the human body posture and why your hips hold the key to peak athletic and everyday performance, whether running, walking, or standing

The true impact of the body’s mighty muscle and how it affects the physical, emotional, and spiritual well being – and how it impacts everyday life

The body’s natural survival response and how it is tricked into permanent danger mode. How you can switch the danger mode off and see faster fat loss and yield more energy for the body

Main causes for psoas muscle to change the structure, a significant gander sign for the body – even the smallest changes can impact the entire body by causing a ripple effect across other muscle groups

How the hip flexors lock, even when you are active and why intense core workouts (like crunches and sit-ups) can further aggravate the problem instead of treating it.

Why strong legs and glutes are important to your overall health

How trauma, injury, and stress can build up within your posture and affect you physically and emotionally

Why the “cure” isn’t simply to stop sitting but instead use the carefully selected exercises

Why the damage is most likely already done and how you can reverse its effects

Why you should avoid using comfort tools like pillows, support cushions, and belts

How locked hip flexors affect sexual performance by impacting blood flow and circulation and how to reverse this problem

How this problem can affect physical appearance amongst older men

How to clear the mind and re-energize you’re thinking simply through learning how to relax your psoas muscle

How Does Unlocking Your Hip Flexors Program Work?

Primarily, your hip flexors are the engine that helps your body move. These muscles are responsible for controlling balance, sitting, standing, twisting, reaching, bending, walking, stepping, and any other movement. Everything goes through the hips since they are a bridge between your upper and lower body! Thus, when the hip flexors tighten, they can significantly affect your health.

On the well of the hips and lower spine, you will find a psoas major muscle, one of the two muscles that form the iliopsoas. Also known as the mighty psoas, the psoas muscle connects the upper and lower body. It attaches to the lower spine vertebrae and moves through the pelvis, connecting to a tendon at the top of the femur.

Furthermore, the muscle attaches to the diaphragm to connect to your breathing and support multiple organs. A properly functioning psoas muscle improves pelvic alignment, stabilizes the hips, supports the lower spine and abdomen, supports organs in the pelvic and abdominal cavity, and enhances mobility and core strength. Therefore, when the psoas muscle is out of balance or tightens your body will suffer significantly.

The biggest hip flexor enemy is inactivity, particularly sitting. Some of the key effects of locked hip flexors include bulging belly syndrome (even with intense core exercise), inhibits fat loss, and poor sexual performance, amongst a few things. The Unlock Your Hip Flexors program helps address this problem using a series of carefully chosen exercises to solve this problem.

How Long Does It Take For Unlock Your Hip Flexors To Work?

The Unlocking Your Hip Flexors is designed to work between 10 and 15 minutes to complete. According to the official site, adding the program as a daily practice is recommended to optimize results. You can follow this program before and after your gym sessions or use them without exercise.

There is no timeline for noticing results; after all, different people experience results at different times. Some people may start to notice changes after the first session, while others may take a little more time. While you don’t require pairing any exercise with the program, it is good to do so for the best results. Everyone can use the program; however, they are some limitations.

If you’ve had hip replacement surgery, you can still use the program. However, it depends on how you had the surgery and the recovery progress. Thus, it is best to ask your surgeon or physician for medical advice before using the program.

The same advice is extended to people who are currently on prescribed medication, treatment plans, or those who have chronic diseases. Furthermore, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and people under 18 years old are advised against using the program.

What Are The Benefits of Unlock My Hip Flexors?

Unlocking Your Hip Flexors benefits include:

Relaxes the psoas muscles and hip flexors

Increased athletic performance

Improved sleep and relaxation

Improved digestion and metabolism

Reduced stress and depress

Increased energy all day long

Enhanced sexual libido and performance

Better circulation

Where Can You Buy Unlock Your Hip Flexors?

The Unlocking Your Hip Flexors pdf is exclusively available for purchase on the official site, unlockmyhips.com. Therefore, you will not find it listed on online marketplaces like Amazon or eBay. Furthermore, the program isn’t stocked in any bookstore. According to the program’s creator, the exclusive listing prevents counterfeit programs from swarming the market, ensuring customers get the authentic program.

Additionally, purchasing the program from the site offers a safer method of purchase since the site and its payment gateway are protected by secure encryption, preventing hackers from accessing important data like customer financial information. Furthermore, purchasing the program from the official site allows you to enjoy customer incentives like discounts and bonuses.

How Much Does Unlock Your Hip Flexors Cost?

The Unlock Your Hip Flexors program costs $50. Once you make your order, you will have instant access to the eBook manual and two video files. So, you don’t have to worry about any shipments. But currently, the Unlock Your Hip Flexors site has a massive discount (up to 90% off). Thus, you will only pay $10 to receive the program. However, this is not all you will get. In addition to the eBook manual and video files, you will also receive bonuses.

These include;

Bonus 1: Unlock Your Tight Hamstrings “The Key to a Healthy Back and Perfect Posture” ($29 value)

Bonus 2: The 7-day Anti-Inflammatory Diet “Automatically Heal Your Body With The Right Foods”

Does Unlock Your Hip Flexors Have A Money-Back Guarantee?

You bet! The Unlock Your Hip Flexors provides a 100% risk-free 60-day money-back guarantee for all its orders.

In case a customer needs to request a refund, they need to do the following;

Contact the team through [email protected] and ask for a refund.

A customer support team member will reach out to guide you through and activate the refund process within 24 to 48 hours.

Refunds are done in a few days

Unlock Your Hip Flexors Review – Final Verdict

The Unlock Your Hip Flexors offers an easy and convenient way to maintain overall health. After all, hip flexors play a crucial role in connecting the lower and upper body. Thus, releasing their tension helps to power up the entire body. With healthy hip flexors, you will not only enjoy controlled movement. You will also enjoy overall health, including proper digestion, better sleep, and even improved sexual performance. But the Unlock Your Hip Flexors program is not just any random program you find on the internet.

What makes the program stand out is its natural design. You don’t have to use any drugs or undergo procedures. Instead, you only have to follow ten simple exercises to help you heal. Furthermore, the program comes with a 60-day money back guarantee. Thus, your investment is always risk-free. So, if it doesn’t work out for you, you can always ask for a full refund. Visit Unlock Your Hip Flexors Program Official Website using This Link.