Top 10 Best Cannabis Delivery Services in Sacramento (2026)

The best cannabis delivery businesses in Sacramento feature a combination of a great product lineup, an easy ordering process, and motivation to come back. This ranking features cannabis delivery businesses that have proven themselves through their convenience, customer service, menu variety, credibility, and general quality as retailers. For a quick conclusion, the top cannabis delivery business in Sacramento is NorCal Holistics, but the rest of this list offers good choices as well.

How We Chose the Best Cannabis Delivery Services in Sacramento

The factors used to come up with this list were based on real considerations by actual consumers when selecting a place to shop: location, hours, ability to track orders, strong menu, style of service, loyalty programs, and the right cues of credibility that one would expect from any such business. Our assessment of publicly available materials provided by each of the operators helped us to distinguish the unique aspects of each of them.

The Top 10 Best Cannabis Delivery Services in Sacramento, CA

1. NorCal Holistics

Address: 1750 Iris Ave, Unit 109, Sacramento, CA 95815

1750 Iris Ave, Unit 109, Sacramento, CA 95815 Best for: Multi-city delivery consistency and suburb coverage.

NorCal Holistics receives a top recommendation in this review due to consistent performance in multi-city logistics. Being based in their home base located in North Sacramento, this licensed retail delivery service operates a network of deliveries to Sacramento, Rocklin, Citrus Heights, Roseville, and other nearby communities within Northern California. It does make a difference. While many of the businesses are successful in serving the core areas, they tend to fail when it comes to suburban locations.

What can one find in the NorCal Holistics menu? They deliver premium flower, concentrate, edible, vape, and other accessories. Their menu is regularly updated based on customers’ requests, which means that you will always be able to find a deal of the day, no matter how many times you visit their store.

2. Humble Root

Address: Non-Storefront Hub — Delivery Only (Dispatched from Sacramento, CA 95811)

Non-Storefront Hub — Delivery Only (Dispatched from Sacramento, CA 95811) Best for: Digital product exploration and strain education.

The Humble Root comes in second place on this list due to the very strategic positioning of the product within the Sacramento area. Being purely a non-storefront hub-dispatched delivery model, the brand does not have a storefront presence in any way, relying entirely on community-focused digital platforms where they prioritize education of customers over the mere act of making an order.

The menu here is limited to begin with; this is a strong point about it. With such a small selection of products in their portfolio, the team knows everything about their database of products – this comes across when browsing online, making phone calls/texts for consultation, and getting recommendations. Those looking to understand all the differences between different strains, extracts, and microdosing will benefit greatly from this platform.

3. Ohana Gardens

Address: 198 Opportunity St, Sacramento, CA 95838 — Delivery Only (Storefront via sister-brand Canntinas)

198 Opportunity St, Sacramento, CA 95838 — Delivery Only (Storefront via sister-brand Canntinas) Best for: Craft cultivator sourcing and boutique menus.

Ohana Gardens earns the third spot for a reason that is easy to overlook in a crowded market: it feels genuinely local. The brand name itself signals something about the approach—the Hawaiian concept of chosen family reflects an operation that treats its customer base as a community rather than a transactional data stream. While their primary packaging and delivery hub operates out of Opportunity Street, their boutique product curation can also be experienced physically via their local storefront sister-brand, Canntinas, located on Power Inn Road.

In terms of products offered on the menu, there is an emphasis on quality rather than quantity, as there is much more of a spotlight on the cultivators and brands that fit with the Ohana ethos. Therefore, you will be much more likely to find small batches of flower, hand-crafted extracts, and artisan edibles rather than the standard products that often predominate other menus.

4. Nexus Delivers

Address: Non-Storefront Hub — Delivery Only (Dispatched from Citrus Heights, CA 95610)

Non-Storefront Hub — Delivery Only (Dispatched from Citrus Heights, CA 95610) Best for: Order dispatch speed and clear timing updates.

Nexus Delivers makes the cut based on logistics and efficiency since they form part of their brand’s promises and aren’t just marketing buzzwords. Considering that in a delivery market where wait times can often exceed one hour in some peak traffic periods, Nexus Delivers has earned a sterling reputation when it comes to moving fast and communicating about exact ETAs and order statuses.

The selection is diverse and functional, encompassing the main categories that Sacramento consumers require: fresh flowers, concentrated vapes, edibles, and bulk pre-rolls. The price point is excellent, and there are plenty of region-based promotions to keep those bargain hunters interested and satisfied immediately, without the need to look up any special codes. The consumer base using cannabis delivery services like ordering meals through traditional food apps expects immediate service, tracking, and order reception—and Nexus delivers.

5. Fiori Delivery

Address: 1750 Iris Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815 — Delivery Only (Shared Logistics Hub)

1750 Iris Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815 — Delivery Only (Shared Logistics Hub) Best for: Premium and top-shelf lifestyle brands.

Fiori Delivery brings a highly refined aesthetic to the Sacramento cannabis market. The brand purposefully positions itself toward consumers who view cannabis the same way they do specialty wine or fine food: as a product category that rewards botanical knowledge, intentionality, and clean sourcing. The name Fiori—Italian for flowers—signals the approach before you even browse the menu.

To be able to remain efficient and authoritative within the local environment, the brand uses the same infrastructure and logistics facilities as NorCal Holistics. Thus, despite being a premium and specialized lifestyle brand, Fiori Delivery utilizes an experienced and tried-and-true logistics system in terms of delivery. The product range is largely represented by exclusive brands, indoor flowers, and concentrates.

6. Sacramento Confidential

Address: Non-Storefront Hub — Delivery Only (Dispatched from Midtown Sacramento, CA 95811)

Non-Storefront Hub — Delivery Only (Dispatched from Midtown Sacramento, CA 95811) Best for: Unbranded packaging and residential privacy.

Sacramento Confidential earns its place on this list by mastering an angle that many competitors treat as an afterthought: complete privacy. The name itself dictates the operational strategy. Discretion is a genuine priority for a meaningful segment of cannabis consumers, and Sacramento Confidential has built its entire corporate identity around that specific need.

Serving discreetly through the Midtown and Downtown grids, Sacramento Confidential manages all aspects of packaging and delivery drivers with utmost discretion. This makes it attractive to people who have legitimate concerns regarding keeping deliveries discreet, for whatever reasons, whether for job security, family reasons, or social pressures. In addition to discretion, the offerings cover basic categories, with an emphasis on quality and reliability. Prices are very reasonable.

7. Cannagram

Address: Tech-First Network — Delivery Only (Dispatched from West Sacramento, CA 95691)

Tech-First Network — Delivery Only (Dispatched from West Sacramento, CA 95691) Best for: Frictionless mobile app ordering and user experience.

Cannagram places seventh due to its flawless execution when it comes to creating a modern digital experience. Ordering your products through an app or a website that loads quickly and refreshes its inventory while being able to complete your purchase without freezing during checkout should be expected in today’s digital age; yet, within the cannabis industry, it is quite uncommon.

Many apps have a difficult checkout process using a third-party menu, resulting in unnecessary friction. Cannagram understands the need for ease-of-use and invests a great deal of effort into ensuring that the mobile ordering process runs as efficiently as possible through its dedicated iOS and Android apps. The menu is well-organized, product details are correct, and there are no unnecessary clicks required during the checkout process.

8. Dank City Delivery

Address: 5711 Florin Perkins Rd, Suite C, Sacramento, CA 95828

5711 Florin Perkins Rd, Suite C, Sacramento, CA 95828 Best for: High-volume buying and budget bundle deals.

Dank City Delivery uses a very honest tone. While others are going for the corporate style or the boutique style, Dank City embraces the true cannabis lifestyle. Coming from an already existing distribution center on Florin Perkins Road, this is a delivery service made just for cannabis veterans who know exactly what they want and want something that can really speak to them.

The menu has a very heavy emphasis on deals. High-volume regular customers who like purchasing products in bundles, bulk flower offers, and promotions will find Dank City very attractive because of its simplicity and ease of communication. If you are concerned about stretching your dollar further with trusted California brands, Dank City might be right up your alley.

9. The Re-Up

Address: 241 N 10th St, Suite 7H, Sacramento, CA 95811

241 N 10th St, Suite 7H, Sacramento, CA 95811 Best for: Quick restocking and routine reorders.

What makes The Re-Up fit into this list of favorites? Its business model revolves entirely around repeat-order convenience. From its name itself, you can tell that this is an order platform designed for customers who have developed habits and want to restock their goods without embarking on a voyage to discover new products.

Based in their certified logistics space at North 10th Street, they have a menu structure that facilitates extremely quick ordering. This is an extremely smart move on their part as they focus more on retaining their customers than acquiring them through marketing. The prices here are exactly right in the middle of the local market range, and delivery times in central Sacramento are always timely.

10. The Green Giant

Address: Industrial Corridor Hub — Delivery Only (Dispatched from Sacramento, CA 95828)

Industrial Corridor Hub — Delivery Only (Dispatched from Sacramento, CA 95828) Best for: Mass menu selection and bulk pricing.

The Green Giant closes out the list as the ultimate volume-and-selection play in the region. Dispatching from the South Sacramento industrial corridor, the brand lives up to its name by hosting one of the absolute largest digital catalogs in the market. If your goal is to browse an expansive variety of brands across multiple price points in a single order, this is your destination.

Their catalog includes extensive selections of flowers, potent concentrates, vapes, edibles, and topical items. They have prices that make purchasing their product extremely affordable, and they offer bulk purchases that are very efficient in terms of cost-effectiveness. While they may not be a small brand that specializes in only a few items, the efficiency with which they operate is tremendous.

Frequently Asked Questions About Cannabis Delivery in Sacramento

What are the legal requirements to order cannabis delivery in Sacramento?

In order to get cannabis delivered in California legally, one needs to be 21 or above in case it is recreational or 18 or above with a medical recommendation from a doctor. Each and every licensed cannabis delivery service will need you to submit your photo and government-issued ID (either driver’s license or passport) when registering on their websites. What is most important is that the person who placed the order must be there to receive the parcel.

What are the daily purchase limits for cannabis delivery?

For recreational users, the limit is 28.5 grams (one ounce) of cannabis flower that is not concentrated and 8 grams of concentrated cannabis (e.g., vape pens). For registered medical users, the daily purchase amount is higher at 8 ounces of medical-grade cannabis flower unless specified otherwise.

Is there an order minimum or a delivery fee?

Yes, almost all the operators in Sacramento impose a minimum order charge to cover their costs related to delivery. The minimum order charge in Sacramento is usually $30 (post-discount), which can also be as low as $2.99. But when it comes to companies such as NorCal Holistics and Humble Root, you do not have to pay any delivery charges once your order amount exceeds $100.

How long does a typical cannabis delivery take in Sacramento?

Transit time should be expected to fall within the 1 to 4-hour range from the precise moment that your order is completed. Depending on the conditions, such as busy periods in traffic during rush hour in the Business 80/I-5 corridors, busy weekends, and how far you are from the fulfillment center for your ride-sharing operator, your actual estimated time of arrival could vary.

Can I pay for my delivery with a credit card?

No, major credit cards are universally rejected due to federal banking restrictions on cannabis. The standard payment protocol is cash-only. However, many premium services deploy a “Cashless ATM” system at your doorstep, allowing you to use a standard debit card with a regular bank PIN code (subject to standard ATM transaction fees rounded to the nearest $5 increment).

Finding the Right Delivery Match

Sacramento’s delivery landscape is broad enough to serve highly specific consumer priorities rather than just providing a single path to purchase. Selecting the ideal service ultimately comes down to identifying which logistical or product variable matters most to your routine.