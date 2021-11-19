Vehicle crashes into strip mall, two patients transported

A vehicle crashed into the front of a beauty salon on Friday, resulting in two people being sent to the hospital.

The report was received by the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:55 p.m. on the 21000 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

“They did have a vehicle into a structure,” said Fire Capt. Chiyoshi Hasegawa. “At 1:08 p.m. they added an additional paramedic squad.”

The vehicle had crashed through a beauty salon and appeared to have come to a stop inside the business, after having crashed through the front window.

Two people were ultimately transported to the hospital, Hasegawa said.

The cause of the collision remained under investigation as of the publication of this story.