What is Calorie Deficit, and How Does It Work?

If you are trying to shed some extra pounds, you’ve likely heard of calorie deficit. But do you know what exactly is it? And why is it so important for weight loss? This article will shed light on the mechanism and importance of calorie deficit.

There is a healthy and sustainable way to achieve any milestone. And calorie deficit is no different. You can try many methods to achieve this, but none of it would work if you don’t follow your progress regularly.

What is Calorie Deficit?

The state where you burn more calories than you eat is known as a calorie deficit. It is highly integral for losing weight. You can find out your daily calorie deficit by subtracting the number of calories taken from the number of calories burnt.

For instance, if you want to shed one pound in a week, and one pound is made up of 3,500 calories. Then you will divide 3,500 with 7 (days in a week). So your answer will be 500 calories. This is the level of calorie deficit that you will have to achieve every day for a week to shed one pound.

To easy calculate your calories you can use this Calorie Deficit Calculator

How Can I Create Calorie Deficit?

We have provided you with a short list of things you can do to reach a calorie deficit every day easily.

Reduce Your Calorie Intake:

When we say you need to reduce your calorie intake, we also recommend that you couple it with regular exercise. Our body burns calories all day long through a process called BMR or Basal Metabolic Rate.

Thus, your heart’s beating, lungs’ expansion, and subsequent contraction, and digestion all contribute to calorie consumption. However, these life processes alone can’t burn enough calories to cause a calorie deficit. Therefore, physical activity is needed. In addition, our body burns calories to perform tasks like walking, typing, and bathing.

However, exercise is the most effective way to burn calories. When you take fewer calories but perform more strenuous physical work, your body will automatically break down its stored energy reserves, aka the fat. Continue this routine for long enough, and you will end up shedding a lot of extra fat.

Increase Your Physical Activity:

As we already touched on in the prior paragraph, physical activity or exercise is the most efficient way to reduce weight. Of course, you can starve yourself for weeks, but you will only be dragging the process if you don’t move around.

However, working out only works if you also stop overeating. Although physical activity does not always demand joining the gym, you can swap car drives for bike rides and lifts for stairs. The possibilities are infinite.

Consistency:

If you aren’t consistent in your efforts to eat less and exercise more, you won’t be able to lose weight. Irregular activities rarely make a dent. So you must vow to stick to the program or face disappointment. The above two tips work best when coupled with each other. The process is efficient and effective, and easy to follow.

Although this may seem like simple math, the human body is infinitely complex. Therefore, test your body’s limits but do not cross them. Self-preservation always takes precedence over a skinny body.

Conclusion:

A calorie deficit means burning more calories than the ones consumed. You can reduce the amount of junk food you eat and incorporate simple activities like a jog into your everyday routine. In addition, you must substitute snacks, red meat, and oily foods with fresh vegetables, fruits, and lean proteins.