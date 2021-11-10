Woman arrested on suspicion of drinking while driving with 2-year-old child

A 27-year-old Canyon Country woman was arrested late Sunday evening on the allegation that she was seen driving a vehicle while drinking an alcoholic beverage and transporting her 2-year-old child.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stemmed from a deputy responding to a report of someone driving under the influence while in the Canyon Country area.

“It was reported that a female was in her vehicle yelling out of the window, believed to be under the influence and had a child inside the vehicle,” said Arriaga. “Upon arrival, a deputy observed the suspect consuming a beverage, later identified to be an alcoholic beverage, in her vehicle as she began to drive away from a parking spot when the deputy conducted a traffic stop on the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.”

The deputy, upon making contact with the woman, reportedly discovered the woman’s young child in the passenger seat, not secured in a child’s car seat nor wearing a seatbelt.

“While speaking with the suspect, the deputy detected a strong order of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person and observed signs and symptoms similar to someone under the influence,” said Arriaga. “Field sobriety tests were performed and it was determined she was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.”

The woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol over .08%.

She was held in lieu of $100,000 bail.