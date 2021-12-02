2 suspects involved in Ulta Beauty store burglary

Two suspects burglarized Ulta Beauty, a cosmetic and beauty supply store located on the 24000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, according to watch Sgt. Bengston of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

One person was apprehended and taken into custody, while another suspect has yet to be apprehended as of the publication of this story. There was no further description of the suspects.

Sheriff’s station officials could not confirm the dollar amount or what items were stolen from Ulta Beauty by the suspects, and it is now a burglary investigation, according to Bengston.