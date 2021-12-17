Barger to give $1 million to law enforcement, including SCV Station

Following a recent string of “smash-and-grab” crimes, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Thursday she’d provide $1 million in discretionary funding to boost law enforcement services in her district.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is among the eight patrol stations Barger, whose 5th District includes the SCV, said funds will go toward, along with Altadena, Crescenta Valley, Lancaster, Malibu/Lost Hills, Palmdale, San Dimas and Temple stations. Collectively, these eight stations serve more than 70 communities.

“This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching and crime is indisputably on the rise,” Barger said in a prepared statement. “The recent smash-and-grab crime wave and various robberies are proof that criminals feel bold and untouchable — crimes are increasingly committed in the public eye. These funds will help provide more law enforcement patrols and presence in the communities I represent. Everyone deserves to feel safe whether they work in retail, are shopping for loved ones or simply enjoying time off at home.”

The SCV has been hit with its own “smash-and-grab” crimes, including most recently when a Canyon Country business was burglarized early Wednesday morning and more than $40,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Undisputed Sole last week.

“I would like to thank Supervisor Barger for her generous support,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva added in the statement. “During a time when crime rates are up, this funding will contribute to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s tireless efforts towards keeping the public safe in the 5th District.”