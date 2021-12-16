Traffic stop leads to arrest of on suspicion of burglary

Deputies arrested two adults and one juvenile on suspicion of a burglary that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a business on the 20600 block of Soledad Canyon Road was broken in to at approximately 3 a.m. Deputies obtained video surveillance to identify the suspects.

In the afternoon, another deputy spotted a vehicle matching the suspect description and conducted a traffic stop on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Deputies identified the occupants of the vehicle as the three individuals suspected of the burglary, Arriaga said. Burglary tools were also located inside the vehicle, Arriaga added.

Two adults and a juvenile were arrested on suspicion of burglary. The report is still not available, so no additional information was available, according to Arriaga.