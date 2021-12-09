Big rig crash stalls Newhall Pass traffic

A crash involving multiple big rigs south of the Newhall Pass on Interstate 5 stalled traffic in and around the area Thursday morning.

The incident was first reported shortly before 5:15 a.m. on the truck bypass lanes of northbound Interstate 5, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Moises Marroquin of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

While it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, a SigAlert was issued around 6 a.m., shutting down the truck lanes, along with the westbound Interstate 210 truck connectors, for an unknown duration, Marroquin said.

Traffic remained backed up on both northbound and southbound sides of the freeway, including up Highway 14 into the later hours of the morning.