Multiple crashes on I-5 cause delays, SigAlert

Multiple crashes on Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon resulted in serious delays for motorists as well as a SigAlert being issued for both the northbound and southbound sides between the Newhall Pass and Calgrove Boulevard.

The SigAlert was issued at approximately 3:20 p.m. after a big rig crashed while carrying concrete on the overpass from the southbound I-5 to the northbound side of Highway 14.

“It crashed into the wall on the connector road and broke through it, essentially overturned, and sent some concrete down to the main portion of the I-5,” said Officer Edgar Figueroa of the CHP Traffic Management Office. “So, they shut it down to clean that up.”

Both sides of the northbound and southbound I-5 were shut down for an unknown duration, according to Figueroa, with both sides of traffic being diverted into the truck lanes.

“It could be a few hours, maybe more,” he added at approximately 4 p.m.

A handful of injuries were reported, Figueroa said, and at least one person was transported to the hospital, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Additionally, a big rig fire on the northbound side of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine resulted in serious traffic delays and lane closures.

The fire was first reported at 12:27 p.m. on the I-5, just south of Grapevine Road, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

“The right lane (No. 4 lane) is blocked for an unknown duration for cleanup after a big-rig fire,” read a Caltrans District 7 tweet about the accident. “There are collisions reported in the long backup. Expect delays.”

One two-vehicle collision was reported at 3:09 p.m., with the two vehicles stuck together, according to CHP logs.

At 12:36 p.m. all lanes had to be closed, and would remain closed for the next 20 minutes. At 1:01 p.m. the far left two lanes were reopened.

At 2:02 p.m. the third from the left lane was reopened. However, traffic delays were reported as far south as State Route 138.