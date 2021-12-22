California requires COVID-19 boosters for health care workers

With COVID-19 cases on the rise statewide as a winter surge takes hold, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced officially Wednesday health care workers will be required to get booster shots by Feb. 1.

“We recognize now that just being vaccinated, fully vaccinated, is just not enough with this new variant, and we believe it’s important to extend this requirement to getting that third dose,” Newsom said, adding that California was the first to require health care workers to be vaccinated.

Newsom and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials continue to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted, which early studies indicate is effective at preventing illness and hospitalization with the Omicron variant.

The move comes as the state’s test positivity rate has risen to 3.3% from 2.3% this time last week, while its case rate has nearly doubled from 5,400 cases last week to just shy of 11,000 Wednesday, Newsom said.

However, Newsom noted California still has the lowest test positivity in the U.S., as well as the highest vaccination rates, and remains committed to ensuring there is no staffing shortage through the holidays.

Newsom also reaffirmed his commitment to keeping schools open, announcing the state had purchased 6 million COVID-19 tests and would be sending them to partners across the state to prioritize testing for students before they return to school after the winter holiday.

“California schools have been open because of, not despite of, our priority on safety. As we approach the new year, we reaffirm our shared commitment to one another, to our parents and to our students: to keep each other safe and to keep our classrooms open,” Newsom said in a joint statement with education organizations, including the California Teachers Association, released Wednesday.

COVID-19 vaccine requirements for school districts are not yet in place and are set to go into effect after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves the vaccine for each age group, with certain exemptions, according to Newsom.

The FDA also approved Pfizer’s at-home COVID-19 treatment pill Wednesday, which studies show is 89% effective at reducing the risk of severe illness and death from the virus — and effective against Omicron.

Paxlovid was authorized by the FDA for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in anyone 12 and older who weighs at least about 88 pounds. It is set to be available by prescription only to patients who test positive and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.