CHP to conduct holiday maximum enforcement

The California Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to put safety first and follow the rules of the road while traveling California’s roadways this holiday weekend.

According to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, at least 38 people were killed in crashes in California throughout the Christmas holiday enforcement period last year and CHP officers made 573 arrests for driving under the influence.

“The CHP will be out on California’s roadways while the public travels to join friends and family this weekend,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a prepared statement. “Our goal is the same as yours, to make certain you arrive safely at your destination. From our family to yours, we wish you all a safe and happy holiday.”

The CHP is scheduled to begin its maximum enforcement period 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue it through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

During that time, all available officers are set to be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist any motorists or pedestrians in need of help.

The CHP asks that, wherever your holiday travels take you, remember to plan ahead, buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive while impaired.