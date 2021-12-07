City holds Central Park expansion groundbreaking

The city of Santa Clarita held a groundbreaking ceremony for its recently approved Central Park expansion project, promising more fields, lights and facilities for local residents at the park.

The project consists of adding four multipurpose fields, field lighting, an exercise staircase, a new restroom, additional parking and enhancements to the Central Bark dog park, according to city officials.

“Central Park is a crown jewel of the city’s parks,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda during the ceremony. “The largest of (the city’s) 35 parks, Central Park is not only a hub for softball, soccer and basketball, but also offers walking trails, a community garden and so much more.”

City of Santa Clarita officials join Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, thrid from the right, in shoveling dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the Central Park Buildout project at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The Santa Clarita City Council said the project consists of adding four multipurpose fields, field lighting, an exercise staircase, a new restroom, more parking and rennovations to the ‘Central Bark’ dog park. Chris Torres/The Signal

“And the demand for venue and facility use here only continues to grow,” Miranda added.

Miranda said the project was a part of the city’s five-year strategic plan, and was the result of contributions from city staff and local stakeholders and residents.

“Construction will take place primarily in this underdeveloped southwestern portion of Central Park,” said Miranda, later adding: “Once complete…the additional amenities will expand recreational opportunities and benefit residents, visitors and four-legged friends alike.”

SCV Water President Gary Martin — the water agency overlooks the park — said during the groundbreaking that he was happy that the SCV Water’s predecessor, the Castaic Lake Water Agency, had partnered with the city to provide land and space for Central Park, calling the park a “landmark in our community.”

Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, right, accepts a certificate of recognition from Tammy Stevens, a dignitary from Rep. Mike Garcia’s office, during the groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the Central Park Buildout project at Central Park in Saugus, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The Santa Clarita City Council said the project consists of adding four multipurpose fields, field lighting, an exercise staircase, a new restroom, more parking and rennovations to the ‘Central Bark’ dog park. Chris Torres/The Signal

A handful of local dignitaries, including representatives from Rep. Mike Garcia and Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares’ office, were present and participated in the ceremonial golden shovel groundbreaking signifying the formal kickoff of the project.

On Sept. 28, the City Council approved the $11.87 expansion, saying that the money needed for the project would be taken from the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 Response Fund.

The park, opened to the public in 2000, currently includes four lighted softball fields, 10 sports fields, the Central Bark dog park, outdoor basketball courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, a community garden, an outdoor fitness zone, a playground and hiking trails.