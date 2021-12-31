Community Art Wall features Castaic Union School District

Art from students in the Castaic Union School District s featured on the Community Art Wall at the ValenciaTown Center.
News release 

The Castaic Union School District is proud to have the artwork of its students on display at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall through January 2022. 

 Student artists chose a specific holiday (Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, etc.) or winter-inspired theme (sleigh, snowman, winter trees, winter solstice, northern lights, etc.). They used a variety of mediums including chalk pastels, oil pastels, tempera paint, embellishments, construction paper, sketching, directed drawing, free draw, markers, crayons, watercolor, glue resist, yarn, and computer-generated art to create their artwork.  

The art wall at the Valencia Town Center mall is located upstairs between the former Sears location and the exit to The Patios. It is a space dedicated to showcasing artwork from youth in the Santa Clarita community. 

