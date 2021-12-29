Dawn French weight loss: Star lost 7 stone with ‘practical’ diet – ‘I was very, very fat’

DAWN FRENCH is a Welsh actress and comedian best known for the show French and Saunders. The star went through an incredible weight loss transformation. But how did she do it?

Dawn French is best known for the popular comedy show French and Saunders which aired from 1987 to 2005.

The comedian lost over seven stone after she split up with ex-husband Lenny Henry.

However, Dawn also needed to urgently lose weight in 2014 ahead of a hysterectomy.

The star, who weighed 19 stone, needed keyhole surgery after a cancer scare.

She revealed she had no choice but to slim down.

Dawn explained: “When I was due to have my hysterectomy the doctor told me that if I could lose some weight before the op, they would be able to do it via keyhole, and I would recover in three weeks or so.

“Otherwise it would be big open surgery, and three months to recover.”

But how did she manage to lose so much weight?

Dawn explained she only had low-calorie meals and started exercising more.

“I set about dropping a few stone.

“No magic wand, just tiny, joyless low-cal eating and lots more walking for weeks and weeks.

“It was grim. I lost seven-and-a-half stone. I could have the keyhole surgery.

“Great. That’s all it was, practical,” she explained.

Her secret then was a balanced and healthy diet and a more active lifestyle.

The actress, however, admitted struggling to maintain her current weight.

“I shed the weight a long time ago, I go up a bit, down a bit, feel no different. I’m still Dawn, I liked the old Dawn, I may go there again, depends how many doughnuts I decide to eat,” she told Loose Women.

Dawn said she doesn’t “give a f**k” about gaining weight again.

“I’ve gone back to being an entire barrel but do you know what, I’m going to be 63 this year, I don’t give a f***, I really don’t, so long as I can walk.

Dawn French called out a fake diet advert using her images on Monday and branded it as ‘b******s’ in an impassioned tweet.

The Vicar Of Dibley actress, 63, took to Twitter to hit back at the sham testimonial which used falsely attributed quotes from her.

It comes after Dawn slammed scammers last month using her image to flog ‘dangerous’ diet pills in social media ads following her 7.5st weight loss.

The sham testimonial used two pictures of Dawn, claiming to be before and after, with falsely attributed quotes from her.

It read: ‘All I can say is that it works! I dropped a total of 6.4 stones in the course of five months! Beret the catch, with no exercise!

Transformation: It comes after Dawn slammed scammers using her image to flog ‘dangerous’ diet pills in social media ads following her 7.5st weight loss (pictured 2015, L, and 2005, R)

‘I wanted to see if it would do as they claimed it would if I did no exercise and to my surprise it did – Dawn French, 61.’

Dawn’s 517.4K followers were quick to react to the post as they praised the star for calling out the fake advert.

One person said: ‘Wow! Thank you for stating this! We can all so easily get taken in by advertisements like this.’

While a different account put: ‘Thank you for calling this out Dawn,’ followed by clapping hand emojis.

It comes after Dawn slammed scammers using her image to flog ‘dangerous’ diet pills in social media ads last month.

The Vicar Of Dibley actress claimed her face was used in campaigns selling ketone pills – which are a controversial weight loss product, according to The Sun.

The tablets cost between £20 and £30 but there is still limited scientific evidence that the supplements accelerate weight loss.

She told the publication: ‘I think this might be the fifth time I’ve had to shut down these sh***y scoundrels — using my name illegally to sell their c****y pills. It infuriates me. It’s a total rip-off.

‘What a stinky way to exploit trusting folk who might well already be in a pickle with their self-esteem.

‘I can’t stand that I am associated in any way — and none of us know what actually is in these pills. So much damage can be done. It’s truly dangerous.’

Dawn famously lost a staggering seven and a half stone in 2014, but last October admitted she was ‘back to being a barrel’ after putting on weight again.

The ads that are reportedly being flogged with her image say that Dawn’s ‘magical transformation’ was due to the ‘right mix of low carbohydrates and excessive fat’ found in the keto pills.

The ‘keto’ diet has been lauded by A-list celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow and the basketball star LeBron James.

It revolves around cutting out carbohydrates from the diet which is intended to induce a state of near-starvation that burns fat for energy.

Last October Dawn said that she has put on weight again after her staggering seven and a half stone loss in 2014.

Speaking on her podcast French and Saunders: T**ting About, the star said she is ‘back to being an entire barrel’ but ‘doesn’t give a f**k’.

She didn’t disclose how much weight she has put on, but said she refuses to ‘dislike herself’ and is happy as long as she can keep walking.

The comedian dramatically starting losing weight in 2011 following her split from Lenny Henry and in 2014, she revealed that it was so she could have keyhole surgery for a secret hysterectomy after a cancer scare.

Speaking on the podcast alongside Jennifer Saunders, Dawn said: ‘I’ve gone back to being an entire barrel but do you know what, I’m going to be 63 this year, I don’t give a f**k, I really don’t, so long as I can walk.

‘I’m not going to be stingy to myself anymore. I never did dislike anything about my body, even when I was very, very fat. I refuse to be forced to dislike myself.

‘I used to get really angry when I did lose weight, people going, ”You look so well,” as if you looked awful before – rewarding you for managing it, which is not easy, I accept that. But I didn’t want people to give me approval. It’s so patronising.’

The comedian started losing weight in 2011 amid speculation she’d had a gastric band fitted or was suffering from stress after her split from Lenny Henry.

In 2014, Dawn revealed the real reason behind her weight loss and said she needed to have a hysterectomy following a cancer scare.

She said at the time her doctor was convinced she had uterine cancer and although the results of a first biopsy came back clear he ordered a second one which prompted her to make the decision to have surgery to remove her womb.

Dawn was given the choice to have an invasive operation but opted for keyhole surgery instead and was told she would need to lose weight to help ensure it was a success. She eventually lost 7.5st in total from her 19st frame.