Deputies investigate assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital staff after a victim came in with a single gunshot wound to the eye Wednesday evening.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., deputies were asked to investigate the incident, which occurred on Derby Place, according to deputies. The victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

According to Sgt. Barkon Dimitry of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were searching the area for evidence and talking to the victim for additional information.