Deputies seek driver in vehicle versus pedestrian collision

Investigators from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help locating the driver in a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Canyon Country earlier this month.

According to law enforcement, the reported crash occurred Dec. 3 at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Rainbow Glen Drive, south of Golden Triangle Road.

“The vehicle collided with a pedestrian. However, at the time the parties may have not felt the need to file a report,” read a statement from the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The traffic office is looking to speak with the owner of the vehicle regarding the collision to obtain further information.”

The vehicle involved was described as a brown SUV driven by a Hispanic woman.

“If you know who this woman may be, or witnessed the collision occur, please contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000 and ask to speak with Deputy Saucedo,” read the statement.