Deputies seek identity of alleged porch pirate

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel are seeking the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate who stole from the steps of a Valencia home.

The alleged theft reportedly occurred on Nov. 22 at approximately 4 p.m., according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“The above pictured suspect stole a package from the front door of a Valencia home,” read a law enforcement press bulletin. “The suspect may (possibly) reside in the Bakersfield area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Polissky at 661-255-1121. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting http://LACrimeStoppers.org. Refer to file #921-80189-0624-089.