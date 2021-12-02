DUI suspected factor in rollover, ejection crash

California Highway Patrol officers are continuing their investigation into a suspected DUI crash that resulted in a man being ejected from his vehicle after reportedly driving recklessly on Highway 14 Tuesday.

The incident was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 14, north of Golden Valley Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Henry Narvaez.

Initial reports indicate witnesses observed the driver of the black 2005 GMC Yukon driving in the center median at a high rate of speed before he clipped several vehicles and lost control of the SUV, added CHP Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman of the CHP Newhall-area office.

The vehicle reportedly flipped, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to CHP reports.

The exact status of the ejected driver was not available. However, Greengard said he suffered severe injuries and remained in the hospital as of Wednesday.

While the investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday, DUI is a suspected factor in the collision, according to Greengard.