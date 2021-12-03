Father accused of killing baby sees hearing delayed

The man accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter was unable to appear in court on Thursday after a reported outbreak of COVID-19 in his pretrial holding module.

Marcel Taylor, 26, was scheduled to appear for a court proceeding seeking to reduce his bail from $2 million to $30,000 after he was charged on suspicion of murdering Jelani Taylor, his baby daughter.

Due to the outbreak and his possible need to quarantine, Taylor’s bail review hearing was continued to Dec. 15.

The baby was found unresponsive by paramedics at a home on the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country shortly after 3 a.m. on Sept. 26.

She was pronounced dead at the L.A. Children’s Hospital on Sept. 29.

Last month, Marcel Taylor was arrested and charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death in connection.

While his defense attorneys had filed the request for reduced bail, stating that Taylor had no previous criminal record and had been considered a proud father, prosecutors alleged that the baby had died from blunt force trauma to the back of her head.

Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami also stated, in his written response to defense legal counsel, that Taylor had told deputies he had been alone when watching the child, that he had shaken her and he had killed her.

Taylor, as of Thursday, remains in law enforcement custody.