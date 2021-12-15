Felony narcotics suspect detained following pursuit, containment

A felony narcotics suspect led deputies on a brief foot pursuit in Canyon Country before being apprehended Tuesday.

The incident was first reported around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Glen Drive and Golden Triangle Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect reportedly crashed his vehicle in a nearby neighborhood on Rue Crevier into the fence surrounding a community pool, and a containment was set up of the area, Sgt. Matt Bengtson later added.

Deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect, who was reportedly detained at gunpoint, according to sheriff’s officials.

No further information regarding the incident or suspect was available as of the publication of this story.