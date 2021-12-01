Fight between players ends Saugus, Valencia basketball game early

A fight between players during the Saugus High School versus Valencia High School boys basketball game Tuesday night resulted in the game ending early.

No injuries were reported, no arrests were made and any disciplinary action that will be taken will be conducted by the William S. Hart Union High School District, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

In a statement sent to The Signal on Wednesday, district spokesman Dave Caldwell said the district was aware of the incident caused by emotions running high, “resulting in punches being thrown.”

“We are in the process of reviewing film and video to understand the chain of events and identify everyone who was involved,” said Caldwell. “While we cannot yet be specific about the assignment of consequences, we can assure you that all parties involved in the incident will receive appropriate disciplinary action to ensure each individual has a clear understanding that this type of behavior is unacceptable.”

According to Caldwell, the incident may result in some students, athletes and spectators being excluded from future Hart district events and activities.

“In the Hart district, we respect and encourage competitive athletic environments,” said Caldwell. “We also maintain an expectation that our student-athletes, coaching staff and fans will compete in a manner that demonstrates sportsmanship and models self-control.”

“What happened Tuesday was not representative of the high standards of the Hart district and will not be tolerated moving forward,” Caldwell added.

The Centurions were leading by a score of 66-52 with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter when the fight broke out, and the game was not completed after the fight. However, Caldwell said he did not know how the final score would be tallied as of Wednesday.