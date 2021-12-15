Firefighters respond to fire in Canyon Country

An outbuilding fire broke out in Canyon Country on Wednesday, prompting a quick response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was reported near the intersection of Oak Spring Road and Wild Oak Drive at approximately 12:20 p.m.

“It is a working fire,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. He added that units on the scene reported the blaze to be a “fully involved outbuilding.”

As of 12:40 p.m., there was no reported spread to brush and Fire Department support aircrafts had been canceled.