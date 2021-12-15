Firefighters respond to fire in Canyon Country

Signal File Photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

An outbuilding fire broke out in Canyon Country on Wednesday, prompting a quick response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

The fire was reported near the intersection of Oak Spring Road and Wild Oak Drive at approximately 12:20 p.m.  

“It is a working fire,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. He added that units on the scene reported the blaze to be a “fully involved outbuilding.”  

As of 12:40 p.m., there was no reported spread to brush and Fire Department support aircrafts had been canceled.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS