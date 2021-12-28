Firefighters rush to extinguish fully engulfed big rig

Firefighters dispatched a water tender to bring additional firefighting capacity to a fully engulfed big rig on Interstate 5 near Lyons Avenue Monday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Arnold Anolin, they received a call for service at approximately 8 p.m. Firefighters dispatched an engine to the scene, but quickly called for supplemental water.

Fire Station 156, in Valencia, dispatched its crew and a water tender capable of holding 2,000 gallons of water for the fully engulfed big rig.

At approximately 8:28 p.m., Anolin said firefighters were on the scene trying to extinguish the flames.

According to California Highway Patrol officer Elizabeth Kravig, the CHP issued a SigAlert notifying drivers that lanes three and four on the southbound Interstate 5 had been closed down for an hour.

Kravig said they were investigating as to what caused the big rig to catch on fire.

This is breaking news and will update as soon as more information becomes available.