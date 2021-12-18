Hart board of trustees elects Messina as president for 2022

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board appointed Joe Messina, trustee area No. 5, as the president of the board for 2022 on Wednesday.

The Hart district governing board thanked board member Cherise Moore, trustee area No. 3, for her service as president of the board for 2021. The governing board also appointed its members to several committees.

“It’s been a busy and eventful year,” said Tammy Stevens, representing Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita. “The congressman recognizes the many challenges that the district has faced, and Dr. Moore, Garcia would like me to extend this thank you for your dedication and service to not only the community but the district and the students.”

Moore thanked board members and representatives from Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, who recognized her.

Soon after, the governing board appointed Messina as president of the board for 2022, and Bob Jensen, trustee area No. 2, as the clerk for 2022.

“(Being the president of the board) holds no more power than everybody else here,” Messina said. “We are all one of five votes, and we all have to work with each other and rely on each other to get things done for our kids.”

In addition, the governing board appointed Messina and Superintendent Mike Kuhlman to the Santa Clarita Valley Facilities Foundation. The governing board selected Jensen and Moore as representatives to the audit and finance committee, too.

Messina and Jensen will also serve on the Facility Modernization and Construction Monitoring Committee for 2022.

James Webb, trustee area No. 4, and Linda Storli, trustee area No. 1, will serve on the Board Policy Review Committee and Citizens Oversight Committees’ Membership Selection Committee.

Moore and Storli will serve on the Los Angeles County School Trustees Association, and Storli will represent the board at the Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization for 2022.

Lastly, Webb and Storli will serve on the Special Education Board Liaison Committee.