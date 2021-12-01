Hart district awarded National Empowered Seal

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District has been awarded the National Empowered Seal for its commitment to whole-child education by EVERFI.

The EVERFI Empowered Seal, awarded to less than 6% of North American school districts, is a designation awarded to K-12 districts and individual schools that have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to whole-child education through the use of EVERFI’s comprehensive, evidence-informed digital programs.

“We are honored to be part of the 6% of districts across the nation to earn the EVERFI Empowered District designation,” said Dave LeBarron, director of Curriculum and Assessment for the Hart school district. “Our teaches are dedicated to addressing both the academic and social needs of their students because they know that it not only impacts how healthy and productive students are now, but also their well-being and success far beyond the high school years.”

EVERFI’s programs inform and empower students on critical issues including financial literacy, social-emotional learning, health and wellness, inclusion, and college and career readiness.