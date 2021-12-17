Hart district responds to ‘National School Shooting Day’ social media threat

Although reporting it as a “general threat” with no specific or credible threats toward local school sites, the William S. Hart Union High School District informed parents Thursday of a social media trend marking Friday as “National School Shooting Day.”

The Hart district informed parents that the district had learned Thursday of the anonymous threat spreading across social media platforms and would be taking extra precautions.

“While we have no specific or credible threats directed at our community or any specific school, we are monitoring the situation and working closely with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s (Station),” read the statement. “Additionally, the Sheriff’s Department will be providing extra patrol in our community.”

District officials reminded parents that Friday is a teacher work day and the first day of winter break for students. Those students wishing to visit a campus will need to check in with the front office before entering.

“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” the district statement read. “Even if they are not credible, they can cause stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper online behavior.”

This is not the first criminal social media trend that has forced a district response this year. Earlier this fall, Hart High School administrators dealt with a student-led “school trashing” trend that involved a group of students vandalizing campus facilities and bathrooms while filming themselves.

“As always, if you see or hear something, say something by notifying a school staff member, a trusted adult, or through our Student Care Line,” the statement added.