Historic Red Cross blood, platelet shortage

SIGNAL FILE PHOTO: Lynn Evans of Canyon Country raises her arm as she finishes donating blood during the Red Cross Blood Drive held the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library in Canyon Country on Friday, Jan. 4, 2018. Dan Watson/The Signal
The American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, announced its blood supply is at historically low levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year, according to the Red Cross.

Eligible and healthy donors of all blood types, especially type O, are strongly urged to make an appointment to provide life-saving blood products to patients and help to overcome the shortage.

Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old.

To encourage donations this month, donors from Dec. 17-Jan. 2 are set to receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

A number of Red Cross donation drives are scheduled in the coming weeks in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, located at 22508 Copper Hill Drive, and 1-7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, located at 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, among others. For more information or to sign up for an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. 

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for nearly three years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

