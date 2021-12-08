Holiday home tour benefits Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has served the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975 and, as one of the primary centers for health and wellness, many residents want to give back to support the doctors, nurses and staff who help keep them well.

Residents from all walks of life came to support the Holiday Home Tour gala and boutique on Friday and Saturday to help fundraise for the hospital. The all-volunteer support group, Home Tour League, hosted the event – as they have for the past 41 years.

“This has just been a great weekend,” said Katie Varner, co-chair of the event and an eight-year member of the home tour. “We had a successful gala and a successful boutique. Probably in the next week, we’ll know exactly how well we did.”

Tyler Gladden, Railee Harbo, Chloe Carranza, Ariane Villanueva, Abigail Walston and Ethan Bowling are members of the Saugus High School Concert Choir and perform during the Holiday Home Tour gala at the Regency Hyatt Valencia on Friday, Dec. 2. Jose Herrera/The Signal

Renee Leon, a co-chair of the event, said they were on track to raise $100,000 for the hospital; specifically, the money would benefit the Center for Women and Newborns and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

More than 200 attendees participated in the Holiday Home Tour gala at the Hyatt Regency Valencia for the first leg of fundraising efforts. Attendees had a festive night with dinner, dancing and a video presentation featuring three Santa Clarita homes.

Elizabeth Friedman showcased Bridgeport’s lakefront with her theme of “A Christmas to Remember on the Lake,” sponsored by Holly Hanlin of Berkshire Hathaway.

Debbie Porter Fillipelli of Debbie’s Designs West created “Holidays at the Labrador Lodge” featuring Sadie and Lance Williams’ home and Labrador retrievers, sponsored by Williams Homes.

Johanna Patino with her display of Lite Glass Blocks including a a lighted Christmas tree made up of Dodger base baseballs used in batting practice on display at her booth among the 53 vendors at the 41st annual Holiday Home Tour Boutique held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Education Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 120421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Lastly, Gin Treadwell-Eng and Kevin Eng paid homage to the theme of “There’s no place like home for the holidays,” sponsored by Pam Ingram of Compass.

“This event is reimagined with restrictions from COVID-19,” Leon said. “We are watching the homes, the beautifully decorated homes, here at the Hyatt Regency Valencia together.”

Leon said they could only do a virtual event last year, so league members were more than happy to host an in-person gala while organizing the home tour virtually.

“What sets this night apart is now you get to have the narration from the designers and find out about all the beautiful details,” Leon said.

Robin Cook, right, examines decorated Christmas trolls at one of the 53 vendors at the 41st annual Holiday Home Tour Boutique held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Education Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 120421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Varner added that Williams’ home is in San Francisquito Canyon. It would not have been possible to include their home in the tour because of its location. However, they filmed the homes for the tour.

Steffanie Stelnick, of Southern California Real Estate Management, the title sponsor this year, said she was joyful to attend the gala in person because the event is beloved by her family.

“When the foundation asked us to be a part of it, we had to jump at it,” Stelnick said.

Stelnick said it was a good idea for the league to host the home tour virtually.

“SCREM loves to be a part of the hospital in Santa Clarita,” Stelnick said. “We love to give back to the hospital. It’s given us so much; my three babies were born there.”

Shoppers wonder among the among the 53 vendors at the 41st annual Holiday Home Tour Boutique held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Education Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 120421. Dan Watson/The Signal

The second day of fundraising was the holiday boutique at the hospital. The boutique featured a wide array of holiday décor and gifts from more than 50 vendors.

Individuals could also purchase a ticket to enter a VIP area. The league treated VIP members to champagne, mimosas, snacks, an exclusive raffle and they could view the home tour.

“We are grateful for all of our sponsors and the homeowners who generously open up their lovely homes for the tour, helping us to provide quality health care for our community,” Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

To donate or purchase a digital link to view the online home tour, visit henrymayogiving.com.