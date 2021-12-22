International Friendship Center celebrates Christmas, honors Telegu actress

Telegu actress Jaya Sudha was honored by the International Friendship Center for her accomplishments in Indian film. Presenting the honor were IFC President Jairaju Sam Gorlla and IFC Treasurer Lenin Kancharla. Courtesy photo
News release  

More than 100 people gathered Dec. 4 at the Newhall Community Center as the Telegu community of Southern California celebrated Christmas and honored Telegu actress Jaya Sudha Kapoor, who spoke about her life story.  

The ninth annual event was sponsored by the International Friendship Center. Rabi Maharaj, author of “Death of a Guru,” spoke about the true meaning of Christmas. The program included carols from the Telugu Christian fellowship and the Messick family singers, as well as classical Christmas song performances by youth and adult performers. Bashar Khan played instrumental music and sang oldies.  

Santa Clarita Councilman Jason Gibbs was a guest speaker. 

Arpana Priyanka Darsi and Sharanya Gadicherla perform a classical Indian dance to “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Courtesy photo
