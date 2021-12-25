Jackknifed big rig shuts down truck route

A jackknifed big rig southbound of the Newhall Pass on the Interstate 5 truck route stalled traffic in and around the area and closed the southbound truck route Saturday.

The incident was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the truck bypass lanes of southbound Interstate 5, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

There are no reports of injuries or other vehicles involved in the traffic collision, and a SigAlert was issued around 1 p.m., shutting down the southbound truck lanes for an unknown duration, Figueroa said.

CHP requested a heavy-duty tow, and for it to get on the scene and tow the truck can take an undetermined amount of time, according to Figueroa.

UPDATE: The truck route pass has been cleared, according to CHP officials.