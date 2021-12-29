Jamie Oliver Weight Loss: Before and After Photos drops two stone by overhauling his lifestyle – ‘I got really good at it’

JAMIE OLIVER is a world renowned British chef, famous for his casual approach to cooking. The self-proclaimed foodie lost an impressive amount of weight, but how?

Jamie Oliver, MBE, who was recognised as the most influential person in the UK hospitality industry in 2005, dropped two stone by overhauling his lifestyle.

Jamie Oliver lost two stone by eating more vegetables and less meat (Image: Getty)

The 46-year-old told Radio Times: “I pushed meat down, pushed veggie up, got more sleep and more movement.”

Jamie recognised the benefit of plant-based goodness in his 2019 title Veg, and decided to take a leaf out of his own book.

He encouraged people to snack on healthy nuts, to help them meet their protein and fat requirements without having to reach for unhealthy food.

“They make you half as likely to have a heart attack. Feed them to your kids as well.”

Health Line reported that in a study of overweight women, women who snacked on almonds lost almost three times as much weight than the control group.

As well as snacking on healthy nuts, Jamie reduced his meat intake.

Red meat in particular is very calorie dense, and studies undertaken in 2006 and 2011 found that those who ate a lot of it were more likely to be overweight than those who did not.

Additionally, he decided to minimise his alcohol intake.

He continued to Radio Times: “Your average Brit drinks booze. I’m not telling you what to do, but my rhythm now is only to drink at the weekend.”

Making a decision to refrain from alcohol only on weekdays meant that he could enjoy drinking in moderation, and as a treat rather than a lifestyle.

He told Men’s Health earlier this year: “It’s not about getting it right all the time.

“In fact it’s absolutely vital that you don’t get it right all of the time. You’ve just got to get it right most of the time.”

Jamie shares five kids – Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River – with wife Jools Oliver.

Speaking to panellists on Loose Women in 2015, Jamie said he had been inspired to lose weight after he realised he hadn’t spent any time looking after himself.

He said: “I went back to school and started studying nutrition, started travelling to parts of the world to where people live the longest lives and started looking at their lifestyles.”