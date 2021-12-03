Making Money Online as You Study: Passive Income With Honeygain

Ever since the start of the pandemic, schools, colleges and universities around the world have moved all or at least part of their work online. If you’re a student, your computer is probably turned on for more time every week than it is turned off – but did you know you can actually make money from that? Moreover, you won’t need to do any additional work!

Honeygain is a free internet-sharing application that allows you make money online effortlessly by simply running it on your desktop or mobile device! The app supports Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS devices, and generates passive income as long as they’re connected to the internet.

What you need to start earning with Honeygain

You won’t be able to make millions of dollars from Honeygain – but here’s what makes it attractive: you don’t need to do ANY work apart from leaving the app running on your device. It’s the most passive of all passive income ideas – plus, you don’t need any training, skills, or financial investment. Here’s all you’ll need (and most likely already have):

A Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, or iOS device (you can have up to 10 devices earning on a single account!)

A stable and comparatively fast (50–1000 Mbps is ideal) internet connection

It’s best if you also have Wi-Fi or an unlimited data plan since you earn by sharing your extra internet bandwidth with Honeygain!

Once you’re ready to start earning effortlessly on the side, create an account on Honeygain’s website (use the link at the end of the article to Sign up with $5 gift). You only need to enter your email address and think of a password, so it won’t take long (also, it’s always a plus when you don’t have to offer too much personal information).

Next, download Honeygain on your computer, tablet, or smartphone, sign in using the same email address and password, and leave the app running in the background. That’s right – you can even keep using your device as you normally would: the app won’t affect your experience, as its peak usage typically stays under 3 Mbps.

How much you can make

With Honeygain, you earn 1,000 credits ( $1) for every 10GB of traffic you share. If you decide to also enable the additional Content Delivery (CD) feature* in the app, you get 6 extra credits per every hour your device is in Active mode. Once you reach 20,000 credits ($20), you can request a payout via PayPal or Bitcoin wallet – whichever you choose, Honeygain will require you to complete 2-factor authentication to make sure it’s you collecting the payment. A nice touch, we must add!

* As of November 2021, CD is available for desktop devices in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UK, and US.

As for earning extra, you have three options:

Referral program: invite others to join Honeygain and earn lifetime bonuses equal to 10% of your referrals’ daily earnings

Lucky Pot: active users can win up to 10,000 credits in the daily in-app lottery by checking their app

Social media: followers can win free credits in contests held on Honeygain’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok multiple times every month

What Honeygain uses your bandwidth for

Once you start running Honeygain, you join a crowdsourced web intelligence network that leverages the bandwidth shared by users in 150+ countries. Honeygain earns by renting access to this network to business clients around the world and shares the profit with the users to compensate for the bandwidth they share.

Honeygain’s business clients are companies that need to gather publicly available web data quickly and effectively. While it’s impossible to do manually, it is a must for processes like ad verification, app localization testing, pricing comparison, etc. Naturally, the team checks, verifies, and monitors each client to ensure that using Honeygain remains completely risk-free at all times.

Honeygain has been active for almost three years now – and massive social media followings serve as a definite proof people love getting free money (you can also find hundreds of people posting their actual payment proofs in the form of screenshots – we saw a ton on Instagram and Twitter!). If you’re also interested in giving Honeygain a try, sign up now using the coupon code PASSIVEINCOME and collect a FREE $5 to kickstart your earning journey!