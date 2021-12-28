Man arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty; dogs seized

One person was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after more than 30 dogs were seized from deplorable living conditions in Canyon Country Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

After days of rain and freezing temperatures, authorities were made aware via social media over the weekend of dozens of dogs tied up with no shelter under a bridge.

On Sunday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control officers respond to the bridge near the intersection of Soledad Canyon and Capra roads.

“At this time, we can share that there were 21 adult dogs and 10 puppies found at the location and were seized,” said Don Belton, spokeswoman for Animal Care and Control. “Because this is an open investigation, we are unable to provide additional information.”

Deputies arrested a 43-year-old man after the dogs were observed residing in poor living conditions while under his care, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of various animal cruelty charges, Arriaga said.