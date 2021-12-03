Man arrested on suspicion of theft, drug possession

A man was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug possession following a Crime Prevention Unit operation on Golden Triangle Road on Tuesday.

The arrest stems from the CPU team conducting surveillance and monitoring retail stores in the area, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“During the (operation, deputies) were notified by loss prevention of a male attempting to steal merchandise,” said Arriaga. “CPU deputies detained the male with the stolen merchandise in hand. While searching the male, they also located narcotics.”

The man, identified as a 52-year-old man from Carmel Valley, was booked on suspicion of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics without prescription.

He was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.