Man with self-inflicted injury taken to hospital

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that was reported early Saturday morning in Canyon Country.

According to SCV Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Clark, deputies received reports of gunshots in the 28000 block of Sand Canyon Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. On arrival, deputies found gun shells on the floor, which led them to a man who had been shot in the foot.

Deputies called the Los Angeles County Fire Department for further assistance. Fire Capt. Damon Wafer said engine 132 and squad 102 staged outside the area until they were cleared to enter.

On the scene, emergency responders assisted the man and transported him to a nearby hospital at approximately 1:42 a.m. Wafer said the wound was self-inflicted.

There were no suspects and deputies are still investigating the incident, Clark said.