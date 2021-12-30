Newhall resident publishes children’s book

News release

“Opposites,” a new book by Newhall resident Anna L. Scott, has been released by RoseDog Books.

Children are visual learners long before words are even spoken. They are aware and familiar of people, surrounding, or sounds. However, as they mature, they associate words with visuals. The word CAT can be identified by a picture. Later, they realize the word CAT may mean a large variety of cats, yet the word CAT still applies.

So, it is with words. A word may have many different meanings, but when the concept of identifying the “opposite” word is introduced, the thinking process changes. The child must think of things occurring in an opposite way. Take the words “hot” and “cold.” A child may identify it by the written or visual; however, parents should always try to extend the thinking process and encourage more than one verbal answer. Ask the child what other things may be hot or cold. Encourage thinking.

“Opposites” takes this concept and educates parents on how to stimulate a child to think different beyond written words and visuals. Later, it will encourage imagination and, perhaps, even the writing of their own books.

Anna Louise Scott was born in the early 1930s and grew up in Pennsylvania. She began college at age 40 and obtained her doctorate in education in 10 years while teaching in the latter six years and raising four sons with her husband. She served as an educator for 30 years in public, private and Christian schools.

Her previous works include a map skills book, “Grandma, Tell Me About the Good Old Days,” as well as numerous published articles. Additionally, she wrote church newsletters for eight years and articles for a senior center magazine for three years.

“Opposites” is a 42-page hardback with a retail price of $20 (eBook $15).