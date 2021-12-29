Rebel Wilson Weight Loss: Before and After impressive weight loss transformation

REBEL WILSON has recently gone through an incredible weight loss transformation after the star managed to lose over five stone and maintain her new slim figure.

Rebel Wilson is an actress best known for her roles in Bridesmaids or Pitch Perfect. But how did the star manage to lose so much weight?

Rebel explained that her recent transformation is the only time in her life she has lost weight and managed to keep it off.

She admitted: “I grew up not really trading on my looks. I was the personality girl.”

Rebel lost over five stone after being the “funny fat girl” her entire life.

In fact, in most movies she performs the “funny” character, including her role as “Fat Amy” in Pitch Perfect.

Rebel Wilson drops 5st with diet change after being ‘funny fat girl’ – ‘I’m proud’ (Image: Getty)

Rebel said: “For 20 years I’ve kind of been a bigger person – curvalicious.”

The star explained her secret has been to follow a “balanced” diet and “attacking health from all different areas”.

“For me, a high-protein diet was the way to go.”

The star reportedly tries to stick to around 1,500 calories a day.

The star also explained she “would go on walks with my sister and my niece every day”.

She said: “After going through my whole health transformation last year, I’ve been in touch with this ‘inner siren’.

“It’s not about being a certain size or body weight or anything. It’s just about loving yourself and loving the journey that you’re on.

“And to me, the women I think are most beautiful are those who step into their own power.

Rebel lost over five stone after being the “funny fat girl” her entire life. (Image: Getty)

But I’m so grateful Mum forced me to come out of my shell. It was traumatic at the time, but that kick-started a whole new area of my life in terms of performing.

“Being involved in the creative arts helped me find my voice.

“It’s crazy that I became an actress, because I was so shy. Growing up, nobody looked at me and said, ‘That girl should be an international movie star!’

“Even now, I still get really nervous for my live performances, but I’ve learnt to embrace it.”

Rebel explained: “When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me. Because I’m not a natural performer, my natural personality is very introverted; the way I dealt with that pressure was to eat.

“I would reward myself with a block of chocolate.

“For the first time in my life I’ve lost weight and maintained it.

“So I’m more proud of that fact. It worked because it was the whole lifestyle approach and dealing with emotional eating. I’m not totally cured. I don’t think you can be. But I’ve learnt to manage it – and it’s not by reaching for a bowl of ice cream.”

Rebel Wilson Just Opened Up About Her Weight Loss and Fertility Struggles in New Interview

Rebel Wilson’s “Year of Health” continues—and she’s feeling better than ever. The actress and Pooch Perfect host, 41, just shared new details about her weight loss journey on Sunrise, an Australian morning show.

Rebel told hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr that, since she started switching up her lifestyle, “I lost about 35 kilos [77 lbs].” And, her life has “changed dramatically” in the past year.

Even her physician noticed: “I went to the doctor’s and got my yearly check-up last week, and he’s like, ‘Oh my God, all your labs and your blood work is the best it’s ever been and you know, it’s kind of remarkable,’” Rebel said.

Plus, she’s feeling more energetic, even after spending all day on set. “After a big, long day at work—we’d often shoot 16-hour days—my feet would get really sore and I’d have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and then now I don’t have that kind of thing happening,” Rebel explained.

And, she’s made strides in her relationship with food, too. “It worked because it was the whole lifestyle approach and dealing with emotional eating,” Rebel said. “I’m not totally cured. I don’t think you can be,” she added. “But I’ve learnt to manage it–and it’s not by reaching for a bowl of ice cream.”

“I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year…I’m proud of myself for improving my life for the better,” the Pitch Perfect actress continued.

Rebel was also honest about how losing weight has impacted her fertility journey. “It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier,’” she said. That “offended” her “a bit,” she explained, because she already thought she was at a “pretty healthy” weight.

“That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality,” she continued. “It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really.”

Rebel added that she feels like people have been “obsessed” with her weight loss. “In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I [also] produced and one, Jojo Rabbit [in which I starred], which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” she said. But she wasn’t making headlines until 2020, “when I do nothing except lose weight.”

“People are so obsessed with [weight loss]. But I get it,” she said. Rebel admitted she was also eager to hear about her favorite talk show host’s fitness journey, who “certainly struggled with eating issues.” “I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that,” Rebel continued.

Still, Rebel’s “Year of Health” has given her a major confidence boost. “I grew up not really trading on my looks. I was the personality girl,” she said. “But after going through my whole health transformation last year, I’ve been in touch with this ‘inner siren.’”

“It’s not about being a certain size or body weight or anything,” Rebel said. “It’s just about loving yourself and loving the journey that you’re on. And to me, the women I think are most beautiful are those who step into their own power.”

Words to live by!