Three arrested in suspected high-end vehicle fraud

Three individuals were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fraudulently purchasing high-end vehicles in Valencia, as well as a litany of other allegations.

According to a social media post from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station posted on Thursday, the arrests were made by members of the Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, Team following an investigation.

“Detectives with the COBRA Team learned of high-end vehicles being fraudulently purchased here in Valencia,” the post read. “After thorough investigation, they were able to trace the suspects back to Marina Del Rey.”

Along with personnel from the Crime Impact Team and Special Enforcement Bureau, the COBRA detectives reportedly served a search warrant at the Marina Del Rey residence and located a number of illegal items, including: a pound of methamphetamine, hundreds of fraudulent DMV documents and driver’s licenses, as well as hundreds of documents and blank checks not named to any of the suspects.

“Three high-end vehicles were also recovered, to be returned,” read the post. “Three individuals were arrested for taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance for sales, among several other charges.”