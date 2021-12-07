Two men arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary, theft

Two men were arrested on different charges last week in Castaic following reports of multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts, according to local law enforcement officials.

The arrests stem, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, from a Juvenile Intervention Team operation at a motel in Castaic.

“Hours of surveillance led them to the suspect at a motel in Castaic where they were able to successfully apprehend him,” said Arriaga in a social media post about the incident. “They also contacted an additional male adult in the room found in possession of various narcotics, including fentanyl and heroin.”

“The males were each booked on different charges, including burglary, taking a vehicle without owner’s consent and several narcotics charges,” Arriaga added.

The 26-year-old Pasadena man, who had been originally identified as the alleged car thief, was booked and held in lieu of $25,000 bail. The 34-year-old Valencia man found in the room, and arrested on suspicion of drug possession, was cited and released.