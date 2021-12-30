ULTA Beauty hit three times in 24 hours

An ULTA Beauty on Magic Mountain Parkway was the victim of three thefts in a single day, resulting in Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies being called to the scene each time.

The first theft occurred Tuesday evening and deputies were called to the business, located on the 24200 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, at approximately 7:40 p.m. regarding a theft.

“The suspects loaded approximately over $400 worth of merchandise in a shopping cart and walked out without paying,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “An employee followed the suspects out to their vehicle, where they left the shopping cart with merchandise behind.”

“The suspects left in their vehicle, out of view, and remain outstanding at this time,” Arriaga added.

The second theft occurred Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m., with the alleged suspect(s) taking a few hundred dollars’ worth of perfume.

“It was a petty theft,” said Lt. Marc Phillips, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A third theft was reported at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Phillips. However, as of the publication of this story, few details were available as deputies were still on the scene.