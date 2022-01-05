Barger announces she tested positive for COVID-19

Via her social media, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Tuesday evening that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Barger said in a Twitter post. “Feels like a cold, but each person’s experience is different.”

Barger is currently in isolation, resting and keeping loved ones at a distance, according to her post.

“Time to walk the talk,” Barger said in the tweet.

All COVID-19 services are free to L.A. County residents and can be accessed by anyone regardless of insurance or immigration status. To find a COVID-19 vaccine site near you, visit VaccinateLACounty.com, or to find a testing site, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.

LA County is offering free, at-home COVID nasal swab test kits via mail to all residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or think they were exposed. Sign up to have a test kit delivered to your home address at www.covid19.lacounty.gov/hometest.