Burglary suspect flees the scene, remains loose

A burglary suspect remains loose following reports of a burglary at the Rodeway Inn in Castaic.

On Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a robbery on the 31000 block of Castaic Road in Castaic, according to local law enforcement officials.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his 30s, wearing a black tank top, who fled from the scene in a green Toyota Corolla, according to Sgt. Keith Green of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made in the incident, and it’s unknown what was stolen from the informant.