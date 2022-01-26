Casings found at drive-by location, suspect still at large

Following a report of a drive-by shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy the night before, law enforcement personnel stated Tuesday they have released a description of the vehicle as well as other information about the crime scene.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies were searching for what has been described as a black Dodge Challenger, last seen going northbound on Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

“Shell casings were found at the scene,” said Arriaga.

The shooting was first reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday on the 19200 block of Newhouse Street.

“More than one round was fired, a 17-year-old was hit,” said Lt. James Royal, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at the time of the incident. “He’s at the hospital, it’s not believed to be life-threatening. It’s still under investigation.”

Royal said that detectives were on the scene of the shooting and heading to the hospital to speak with the victim.

The family of the boy confirmed to The Signal on Monday that he had been shot in the abdomen and the arm.

“The injuries were said to be non-life threatening,” said Arriaga on Tuesday. “The suspect remains outstanding at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.”