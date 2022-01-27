City begins new curb, gutter and sidewalk work

News Release

New construction is on its way to the valley. This week, construction workers began to build a new curb, gutter and sidewalk along portions of the east side of Sierra Highway, north of Soledad Canyon Road. The project, which is expected to be finished in mid-March, will enhance pedestrian safety in the area, according to a city of Santa Clarita news release.

While the project is ongoing, the northbound lane on Sierra Highway will be closed between Racquet Court and Skyline Ranch Road. In addition, the Scherzinger Lane intersection will be closed through Feb. 4, and the Adon Avenue intersection will be closed at Sierra Highway from Feb. 7 through Feb. 18. Drivers can use Scherzinger Lane or Adon Avenue while the other is closed or use Tiffany Lane and Sarabande Lane as a detour.

Commuters are asked to be aware of the road closures and detours. Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming road closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zone.