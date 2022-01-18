City cancels 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival

City of Santa Clarita staff announced Tuesday that the 2022 Cowboy Festival had been canceled, marking the third year in a row in which the free event has been scratched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Hall officials cited Los Angeles County Public Health Department restrictions, a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and public health mandates regarding vaccination for event staff, volunteers, performers and vendors as the reason for the cancellation.

Due to L.A. County Department of Public Health restrictions and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the City of Santa Clarita regretfully is announcing the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. pic.twitter.com/JGmkVPIizz — Cowboy Festival (@CowboyFestSC) January 18, 2022

“Traditionally held in April at William S. Hart Park in Newhall, the Cowboy Festival is a large-scale community event that welcomes thousands of residents and visitors each year to celebrate Santa Clarita’s rich Western heritage,” read a statement from event organizers. They added that the requirements and limitations due to COVID-19 made the event “unfeasible to hold” once again.

However, despite the closure of the large-scale community gathering event, organizers said some of the smaller activities and events normally associated with the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will still go on as planned.

The city still plans to still “host a western-themed SENSES Block Party, an induction of honorees into the Walk of Western Stars and a family-friendly event with activities, food and performances from some of the bands who have played at the Cowboy Festival in the past,” the statement read. “Details are still in the works, so please stay tuned for more information.”

For more information about the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at 661-250-3787 or at [email protected].