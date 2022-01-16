City installs hydrogen fuel cell backup for traffic signals

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has taken a step forward in protecting public safety during power outages by installing a new hydrogen fuel cell backup power system at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Such a system, which has been implemented by only a handful of public agencies across the country, keeps traffic signals in normal operation for more than 50 hours after power disruption – significantly longer than the eight hours afforded by traditional battery backup systems.

Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road form a major intersection for vehicular traffic in the city of Santa Clarita. This location has also been impacted by several Public Safety Power Shutoff events in recent years, which have had significant negative effects on traffic flow.

A hydrogen fuel cell backup power system preserves public safety by keeping traffic moving during extended power outages such as PSPS events. It reduces the need for city field staff to install and operate noisy gas or diesel generators and temporary stop signs while also reducing the need for Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station personnel to direct traffic so they can focus on more critical safety needs.

The new system utilizes a clean energy source that produces zero emissions, and it is certified by the California Air Resources Board. The system is the first of its kind in Santa Clarita, and the city intends to deploy similar solutions to additional intersections in the future.

For more information about the city’s traffic and transportation planning efforts, contact Cesar Romo, traffic signal system administrator, via email at [email protected].