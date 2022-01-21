Deputies: Man attempts to use stun gun on shopkeeper during robbery

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported that a man allegedly attempted to use a stun gun while committing a robbery at a Stevenson Ranch store.

The incident stems from a report received by deputies early Wednesday morning at a business on The Old Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspect entered a business on the 29600 block of The Old Road, selected items and exited without paying for the items in hand,” said Arriaga. “An employee attempted to stop the suspect, to which the suspect pulled out a taser and attempted to use it on the victim.”

While further details on the alleged incident, including the name of the store, were not available as of the publication of this story due to the responding deputy’s report not yet being available, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Saugus, was booked on suspicion of robbery at 2:40 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

He was held in lieu of $100,000 bail and is expected to appear in court on Friday at the San Fernando Courthouse, Department S.