Family seeks emergency help for special-needs pet

By Signal Staff

“Save Tugger.”

That’s the plea from Santa Clarita resident Jamie Arca, who has started a GoFundMe in the hopes of saving a special-needs, one-eyed family pet.

“Our two daughters received a Christmas present of their dreams in 2020 — a dog,” Arca said. “Tugger is a special needs rescue dog whom we have grown to love and has become part of the family. He is naturally a fun-loving and comedic dog but has unfortunately sustained an injury in coordination with lumbar disc degeneration at only 2 years old.”

Tugger needs surgery to live, and it comes with a hefty price tag: $10,500. And time is of the essence — Tugger needs the operation as soon as possible.

“We woke up on Wednesday morning and he was unable to walk and needs emergent surgery for his best chance of overcoming this tragedy,” Arca said. “He came to our family in rescue and not being able to give him the treatment he needs to survive is completely heartbreaking. He has served our family well over the pandemic and made it a bearable year by his loving nature. Any contribution would be tremendously appreciated.”

Arca has started a GoFundMe to save Tugger, on which she wrote, “We were told by his veterinarian that he could regain function and live a full happy life if he receives the surgery.”

Arca and her daughters, ages 8 and 3, are hoping that either through the GoFundMe or, perhaps, donated veterinary services, that they will be able to get Tugger the care he needs to survive.

To reach Arca or contribute to the GoFundMe, visit bit.ly/3o2DAA7.